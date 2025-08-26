Orders issued to evacuate areas as major flood witnessed in Chenab river

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The situation till Tuesday evening has been reported that the water level at Head Marala in the Chenab River has started rising continuously.

According to the Qadirabad Flood Control Room, the inflow of water at Head Marala in the Chenab River is 281,293 cusecs.

The outflow of water at Head Marala was recorded at 264,143 cusecs. The inflow of water at Khanki Barrage in the Chenab River is 116,252 cusecs.

The outflow of water at Head Khanki was recorded at 188,970 cusecs, while the inflow of water at Head Qadirabad in the Chenab River is 99,025 cusecs. The outflow at Head Qadirabad was recorded at 88,030.

The DC Mandi Bahauddin has said that continuous announcements and alerts were being made through mosques so that people can immediately move to safe places. The deputy commissioner made it clear that the protection of lives and property of people was being given top priority, while a complete ban had been imposed on crossing the river to avoid any loss of life.

Likewise, the water in the Chenab comes from Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to confirmed reports till this evening in occupied Kashmir, the rains have caused a lot of destruction. Water from all over occupied Kashmir is flowing into Chenab through hundreds of drains and rivers.

The amount of water reaching Pakistan is sure to increase further in the coming hours.

Maximum water is being released into Chenab canals from Qadirabad Barrage and all canals are currently flowing at their highest level.

Despite this, more than two lakh cusecs of water currently being recorded at Qadirabad will flow down into the river in a few hours and all the villages on the banks of the river will be in danger till it falls into the Indus River at Mithan Kot.