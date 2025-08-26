Orders Issued To Evacuate Areas As Major Flood Witnessed In Chenab River
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The situation till Tuesday evening has been reported that the water level at Head Marala in the Chenab River has started rising continuously.
According to the Qadirabad Flood Control Room, the inflow of water at Head Marala in the Chenab River is 281,293 cusecs.
The outflow of water at Head Marala was recorded at 264,143 cusecs. The inflow of water at Khanki Barrage in the Chenab River is 116,252 cusecs.
The outflow of water at Head Khanki was recorded at 188,970 cusecs, while the inflow of water at Head Qadirabad in the Chenab River is 99,025 cusecs. The outflow at Head Qadirabad was recorded at 88,030.
The DC Mandi Bahauddin has said that continuous announcements and alerts were being made through mosques so that people can immediately move to safe places. The deputy commissioner made it clear that the protection of lives and property of people was being given top priority, while a complete ban had been imposed on crossing the river to avoid any loss of life.
Likewise, the water in the Chenab comes from Indian-occupied Kashmir.
According to confirmed reports till this evening in occupied Kashmir, the rains have caused a lot of destruction. Water from all over occupied Kashmir is flowing into Chenab through hundreds of drains and rivers.
The amount of water reaching Pakistan is sure to increase further in the coming hours.
Maximum water is being released into Chenab canals from Qadirabad Barrage and all canals are currently flowing at their highest level.
Despite this, more than two lakh cusecs of water currently being recorded at Qadirabad will flow down into the river in a few hours and all the villages on the banks of the river will be in danger till it falls into the Indus River at Mithan Kot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust two-member robbery gang, recover cash, weapons6 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on anti-human trafficking & child protection6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept decides to close all unregistered welfare organisations6 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to evacuate areas as major flood witnessed in Chenab river6 minutes ago
-
Federal minister for energy visits Swat to monitor restoration efforts6 minutes ago
-
Emergency measures finalized as flood in River Chenab threatens Takht Hazara16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border16 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of accused in minor's sextortion case16 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 154 connections over default16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz commends security forces on successful operation against terrorists in Lower Dir16 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian16 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Mirpurkhas, explores development initiatives26 minutes ago