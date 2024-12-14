Orders Issued To Transfer 'surplus Teachers'
Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) An order has been issued on Saturday to immediately transfer surplus teachers in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore.
CEOs have been given the authority to transfer teachers under rationalization, while the school education Department has issued instructions to transfer surplus teachers across the province.
Action will also be taken against teachers who are continuously absent, under the PEDA Act. Meanwhile the CEO Education has been ordered to visit schools.
In this connection, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has ordered authorities concerned to immediately implement the orders directly.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog Clean Tower to be activated on 21st2 minutes ago
-
China has always stood by Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
DC Lahore visits Raiwind, reviews cleanliness2 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to transfer 'surplus teachers'2 minutes ago
-
CCPO announces job for martyred constable’s brother2 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for holding dual government jobs12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to allocate funds for churches, minority welfare: Minister12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters12 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Dept issues canal closure schedule12 minutes ago
-
DSP reviews security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive12 minutes ago
-
17 arrested for kite flying, wheelie12 minutes ago
-
CWP workshop session-II held ‘Best Practices from the Region’12 minutes ago