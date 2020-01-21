Orders of regularization distributed among 70 employees: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MPA Maulana Muavia Azam distributed orders of regularization among 70 employees of the Education department in a simple ceremony at Government Girls High School Jhang Sadar

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :MPA Maulana Muavia Azam distributed orders of regularization among 70 employees of the education department in a simple ceremony at Government Girls High school Jhang Sadar.

Provincial Minister Mehr Aslam Bharwana was also present during the occasion.

Moreover, Advisor to CM Punjab Nawab Faisal Hayat Jabbuwana distributed letters of regular appointment of government employees of Tehsil Athara Hazari in a similar ceremony at Government High School Wasu Astana.