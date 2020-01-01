UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ordinance Issued To Stop Gold , Cash Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:04 PM

Ordinance issued to stop gold , cash smuggling

The government, on the direction of FATF has issued the ordinance to prevent the smuggling of currency and gold from the country, under which heavy penalty would be laid on the smugglers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) The government, on the direction of FATF has issued the ordinance to prevent the smuggling of Currency and gold from the country, under which heavy penalty would be laid on the smugglers.The spokesperson of FBR , Dr Hamid Atiq briefed the media here on Wednesday .He told the journalists that Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019 , which has been signed by the President of Pakistan on 26th December , which mentioned that if someone would be caught while smuggling more than 10,000 USD or 15 tola gold would be punished for two years term and fine would be levied on him four times of the value of confiscated money or gold from his possession.He said that during first six months of current financial year total revenues of Rs 2083 billion are collected , which is 16.3 percent more than the previous year's correspondent period.

However the decrease in exports caused the fall of collection of customs duty by Rs336 billion ."FBR is committed to take the business community on board . We refunded Rs 103 billion to the businessmen and refund of Rs 39 billion are in the pipeline, whereas the refunds in the first half of the last financial years were just Rs 36 billion.He said that Chairman FBR decided not to take any action against those people , who would become filer till next June, rather only tax evaders would be taken to the law.

Till now some 186 retailers points of sale have been linked with the system of FBR, whereas about 40 retailers are connected online . Now FBR would attach 20,000 big shops with the point of sale system , whereas in the first tier , about 4700 large shops would be connected with the system.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Exports Business Fine Sale United States Dollars Money June December FBR 2019 Gold Financial Action Task Force Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

EU Urges China to Release Protestant Pastor Wang Y ..

2 minutes ago

It's dense fog not smog in Federal Capital: Malik ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Chairman of Sudan Sovereig ..

36 minutes ago

Millions of rupees corruption alleged in Capital H ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh urges FBR to strive for broadening T ..

2 minutes ago

Budget for merged districts of KPK enhanced from R ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.