Ordinance promulgated to protect sugarcane farmers' rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has issued the gazette notification of The Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Ordinance, 2020.

The CM said in a statement the protection of sugarcane farmers' rights had been ensured through the amended ordinance, as up to three years imprisonment or a maximum of Rs 5 million fine could be imposed over violation of the ordinance, according to a handout issued on Friday.

The sugarcane farmers would not face any difficulty in receiving their dues nor anybody could dare exploit them, he added.

Similarly, the sugar mills owners would be bound to purchase sugarcane at the notified rate and issuance of the receipt bearing weight and price.

The CM said the farmers would reap the reward of their hard work due to the restriction of payment through the bank.

Similarly, the crushing season would start on time and the government would continue to protect the rights of the farmers, concluded the CM.