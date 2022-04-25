UrduPoint.com

Ordinary Passport Issued To Former PM Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Ordinary passport issued to former PM Nawaz Sharif

The Interior Ministry on Monday issued a new passport to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Interior Ministry on Monday issued a new passport to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the Immigration and Passport Department of Interior Ministry, an ordinary passport with validity for 10 years was issued to Nawaz Sharif.

He had applied for the new one after expiry of his old passport. It was made in the "urgent" category.

Nawaz Sharif was allowed to proceed to London for four weeks on November 19, 2019 as a "one-time permission" by the Lahore High Court.

