Organ Laser Pascal Machine Inaugurated At Prime Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Ophthalmology Department at Prime Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Organ Laser Pascal Machine, inaugurated during a prestigious ceremony attended by notable dignitaries.

Hospital’s spokesman said, the Patron of Prime Foundation, Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq, formally inaugurated the advanced equipment in the presence of distinguished faculty and staff.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman (Dean, Peshawar Medical College), Prof. Dr. Mohammed Aman Khan (Principal, PMC), Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah (Vice Dean, PMC), Prof. Dr. Amir Ali Shah (Head of the Ophthalmology Department), Dr. Faisal Nawaz, and Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad (Medical Superintendent, Prime Teaching Hospital), along with other faculty members.

The addition of the Organ Laser Pascal Machine represents a significant advancement in the department's capabilities, offering precision-based treatment for a variety of ophthalmic conditions. This innovative technology is expected to enhance the quality of care provided to patients, improve accuracy and save time, reaffirming the Prime Foundation's commitment to integrating cutting-edge medical advancements into its services.

During the event, Dr. Faisal Nawaz delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the department's performance, available facilities, and future plans to further elevate patient care and treatment outcomes.

