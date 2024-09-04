Organ trafficking group abduct labourer, allegedly remove kidney

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) In a shocking incident, an organ trafficking group abducted a laborer and allegedly removed his kidney.

According to police sources here on Wednesday, the victim named Ahsan son of Qurban Ali, resident of Salman Town Burewala, was a labourer at Manga Mandi (near Lahore). The alleged outlaws took him on pretext of job to Rawalpindi. After rendering him unconscious, the alleged organ trafficking group, removed his kidney. The labourer was left helpless after the surgery and was also abandoned near his home in Burewala.

The victim's family initially reported the incident to the Model Town police station, but the police directed them to go to Manga Mandi for further action. Due to poverty, the family could not take Ahsan to Manga Mandi.

When his condition worsened, a neighbor alerted the police again, but the police arrested the informant and attempted to file charges against him under the Telegraph Act.

The incident caught the attention of high ups.

According to sources, upon receiving a confidential report,District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman immediately dispatched a special team, along with Ahsan, in an ambulance to Manga Mandi for treatment and thorough investigation.

SP Operations Chung assured the victim's family of full support and justice.

The family expressed their gratitude to the higher officials for their prompt intervention and support. They hoped that they would get justice.

