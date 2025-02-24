Open Menu

Organ Trafficking Ring Busted, Suspect Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Excise Police on Monday arrested a key suspect involved in an organ trafficking ring operating in Pakistan.

The accused, Shehzad Ali, was caught while attempting to facilitate the illegal removal of kidneys from two individuals in Peshawar.

According to police officials, Shehzad Ali had brought two residents of Multan, Mohsin and Rashid, to Peshawar for kidney extractions.

He had reportedly arranged a deal to purchase their kidneys for PKR 280,000 each. The gang was believed to have been exploiting financially desperate individuals by illegally extracting and selling their organs.

Authorities recovered numerous videos from the suspect’s mobile phone, showing several victims of the illicit trade. The arrested suspect had been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation.

