Organization for financial assistance of artistes formed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :President Artistes Association and senior stand-up comedian, Ramzan Shahzad, formed an organization for the well-being of his fellows.

Talking to APP Ramzan Shahzad said that he had constituted an organization with the name of RS Association for the welfare of the artistes keep in view their financial and health problems.

He informed that he would reach out to one lac people for the donation to extend financial assistance of the artistes, adding he would ask for at least Rs 10 only from each contributor for this purpose.

" I will approach to one lac people to collect achieve target of Rs one million donations. If anyone contributes more than Rs 10, he will be welcomed." he explained.

A large number of local artistes need financial assistance as they are either sick or have no work to earn livelihood for their families, the senior artist concluded.