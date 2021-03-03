UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organization For Financial Assistance Of Artistes Formed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Organization for financial assistance of artistes formed

President Artistes Association and senior stand-up comedian, Ramzan Shahzad, formed an organization for the well-being of his fellows

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :President Artistes Association and senior stand-up comedian, Ramzan Shahzad, formed an organization for the well-being of his fellows.

Talking to APP Ramzan Shahzad said that he had constituted an organization with the name of RS Association for the welfare of the artistes keep in view their financial and health problems.

He informed that he would reach out to one lac people for the donation to extend financial assistance of the artistes, adding he would ask for at least Rs 10 only from each contributor for this purpose.

" I will approach to one lac people to collect achieve target of Rs one million donations. If anyone contributes more than Rs 10, he will be welcomed." he explained.

A large number of local artistes need financial assistance as they are either sick or have no work to earn livelihood for their families, the senior artist concluded.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

9 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

4 seconds ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

5 minutes ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

5 minutes ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

5 minutes ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.