Organization Promoting Transparency, Expands Scope To Strengthening Climate Governance In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), a leading civil society organization dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Pakistan, has expanded its scope to include climate governance.

“The decision to broaden our scope to climate governance stems from recognizing the urgent need for climate-resilient frameworks to address growing environmental challenges,” stated Muhammad Anwar, Executive Director of CGPA.

Speaking to APP, Anwar emphasized that the escalating impacts of climate change highlight the necessity of effective governance, particularly at the local level, where municipalities and service providers are on the frontlines of addressing its consequences.

Municipal services such as solid waste management, water supply, and sanitation are integral to creating sustainable and healthy communities.

However, the advent of climate change has exposed significant vulnerabilities in urban infrastructure.

The unpredictability of extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, imposes additional strain on systems designed to manage waste, sanitation, and water resources.

“Improving municipal services is no longer just about efficient governance; it’s about tackling the emerging climate crisis and transforming citizens' lives through sustainable urban planning," Anwar remarked.

With over a decade of experience in advancing good governance and public accountability, CGPA is positioning itself as a key player in climate governance.

The organization is now prioritizing the integration of climate resilience into municipal services, empowering local government departments to adopt sustainable practices in areas such as waste management, water supply, and sanitation.

One notable initiative undertaken by CGPA is its collaboration with the Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to develop Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bylaws.

This initiative bridges governance and climate resilience by addressing the critical issue of waste mismanagement, which contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from landfills and open dumps.

In 2024, CGPA played a pivotal role in facilitating the formulation of SWM bylaws for Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) across KP. This landmark effort underscores the importance of incorporating climate resilience into local governance systems to effectively manage public services.

"Effective solid waste management is essential for enhancing climate governance, as it directly impacts greenhouse gas emissions. Our support in framing SWM Bylaws exemplifies our commitment to climate-responsive governance," Anwar stated.

CGPA’s climate governance strategy centers on integrating citizen voices into climate-related decision-making, ensuring transparency in climate financing, and fostering sustainable service delivery at the local level.

By addressing the intersection of governance, accountability, and climate resilience, CGPA is helping municipalities not only respond to the immediate challenges of climate change but also empower citizens to actively participate in building a sustainable future.

Through initiatives like the SWM Bylaws, CGPA is setting a precedent for how local governance systems can drive climate action in Pakistan.

