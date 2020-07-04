UrduPoint.com
Organizational Meeting Of PML-N Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

An organizational meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held here on Saturday

The meeting was chaired by party general secretary Ahasn Iqbal and Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, whereas, Awais Leghari, Azma Bukhari, Attaullah Tarar and others were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that restructuring of allied and youth wings of the PML-N was being done as only ideological and competent people would be given organizational posts.

He claimed that a huge number of country's youth were with the PML-N and they were an asset of the party.

