UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Organizations Would Collect Animal Hides After Permission Of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:24 PM

Organizations would collect animal hides after permission of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect animal hides who would have the permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect animal hides who would have the permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa.

Those who were forbidden from collection animal's skins last year, if they collected skins again then cases will be registered against them.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers, in which SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi, and other officers participated.

CPO Faisal Rana said that there's no question of any organization banned by the home department can conduct any activity including collecting animal skins.

And personnel who are included in the fourth schedule, the law does not allow them to leave their residence without informing the police.

The organizations that are banned by the law or the ones who are forbidden from collecting animal skins, they'll not be allowed to do any activity from which the law specifically prohibits them.

The CPO said that only those organizations and welfare institutions will be allowed to collect animal skins who will have permission certificate issued by the deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

IGP ask cops to follow SOPs during crime investiga ..

13 seconds ago

Sustainable development not possible without meeti ..

15 seconds ago

Muslim teenager makes racing history at Goodwood

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks progress reports on waste mana ..

3 minutes ago

3154 Emergency victims rescued

3 minutes ago

7 private member bills introduced in National Asse ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.