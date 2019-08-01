Organizations would collect animal hides after permission of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect animal hides who would have the permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that only those organizations would be allowed to collect animal hides who would have the permission from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa.

Those who were forbidden from collection animal's skins last year, if they collected skins again then cases will be registered against them.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers, in which SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal Akram Khan Niazi, and other officers participated.

CPO Faisal Rana said that there's no question of any organization banned by the home department can conduct any activity including collecting animal skins.

And personnel who are included in the fourth schedule, the law does not allow them to leave their residence without informing the police.

The organizations that are banned by the law or the ones who are forbidden from collecting animal skins, they'll not be allowed to do any activity from which the law specifically prohibits them.

The CPO said that only those organizations and welfare institutions will be allowed to collect animal skins who will have permission certificate issued by the deputy commissioner.