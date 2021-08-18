UrduPoint.com

Organized Beggar Groups Irks Residents In Abbottabad

Wed 18th August 2021

Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottabad

A number of professional beggars have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places of the city and creating nuisance for the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A number of professional beggars have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places of the city and creating nuisance for the people.

A number of men, women and children beggars were witnessed at different places of Abbottabad and other areas of the district including tourists spots.

In district Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is worse than in Haripur where organized gangs of professional beggars were not only bagging but also found involved in other evil practices like theft and snatching.

"No place is safe from these beggars whether its is a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place", said Asad Shah a resident of the area.

People and tourists have demanded the district administrations to take strict action against them.

It is to be mentioned here that a couple of years ago Abbottabad police have launched a drive to arrest professional beggars in an attempt to get rid of the menace of beggary for the area.

