Organized child begging rings exploit Eid charity in ICT; 69 arrests in crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The citizens of the twin cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, report coordinated groups of minors flooding markets, shopping hubs, and residential areas, allegedly directed by handlers to solicit money, food, or goods during Ramazan and ahead of Eid.

They complain that the city is grappling with a surge in child begging linked to criminal networks capitalizing on Ramazan and Eid generosity. As public frustration grows, the city has launched a major crackdown, arresting dozens of beggars and urging citizens to redirect donations to registered charities.

Residents across Islamabad describe frequent encounters with children working in teams to demand cash or food, particularly in busy commercial zones like Blue Area and Jinnah Super Market. Many believe adults are orchestrating the operations, exploiting religious charity traditions during Ramazan and ahead of Eid.

Muhammad Arif, a local resident, told APP that family outings are often disrupted by minors who first ask for money and then insist on food if refused. “One child approaches, and suddenly more follow. It feels planned,” he said. Hafeez Ullah, another resident, reported being surrounded by groups of beggars while shopping. “They signal each other. It’s unsettling,” he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s district administration has escalated efforts to dismantle begging networks. In a recent operation, 25 children found begging were moved to the Edhi Center, a welfare organization, where they receive shelter while authorities trace their families or handlers. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized the need to prosecute those exploiting minors. “This isn’t just about begging—it’s about criminal networks profiting from children,” he stated.

Critics, however, argue that arrests alone won’t resolve systemic issues.

Child rights advocates highlight poverty, lack of education, and weak law enforcement as drivers of the crisis. “Rescuing children is crucial, but without rehabilitation and prosecuting handlers, the cycle continues,” said social worker Ayesha Khan.

Furthermore, in a separate operation, authorities detained 69 individuals accused of professional begging across Islamabad. Among them, 9 beggars were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City near 9th Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7 women beggars were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area and transferred to a women’s police station.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rural Area arrested 13 beggars and moved them to a police station.

Furthermore, 6 professional beggars were detained in the upscale F-10 sector by AC Shalimar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed officials to sustain operations, particularly in high-traffic zones like Centaurus Chowk, where 7 beggars were recently arrested.

On the occasion, officials warned that giving cash to beggars fuels exploitation. Instead, they urge reporting suspected organized begging via helplines and donating through registered charities. “Public cooperation is vital to break these networks,” Memon reiterated. Awareness campaigns are planned to discourage almsgiving to minors and promote safer donation channels.

As Eid approaches, Islamabad’s crackdown highlights the tension between religious charity and criminal exploitation. While raids provide short-term relief, advocates stress the need for long-term solutions, including poverty alleviation and education reforms, to protect vulnerable children. Authorities vow to continue operations, but the public’s role in denying funds to handlers remains critical.

