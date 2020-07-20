UrduPoint.com
Organizers Booked For Holding Bull Race In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:38 PM

Organizers booked for holding bull race in Attock

The Attock Police on Monday booked organizers of a bull race which also claimed life of a spectator and injuring dozens of other in village Marri in limits of Jand Police station on Sunday

According to spokesman of district Police, Mohammad Sajjad applied for Non objection certificate (NoC) for holding the annual event of bull race in Jand which was rejected by local administration keeping in view government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of coronavirus.

However, the organizers despite after rejecting the permission for event organized the event in violation of government's SOPs in wake of coronavirus which also results life a spectator.

The Jand Police on the complaint of Naib tehsildar Jand registered a case against the organizers under section 188 PPC and the Punjab infectious disease prevention and control ordinance 2020 and started further investigation.

