Organizers finalized arrangements for three day 'Thar Jeep Rally'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of one hundred drivers from all over the country have confirmed their participation in three day 100 kilometers long 'Thar Jeep Rally' which is being started here from tomorrow (Friday).

Out of 100, 58 will participate in the rally with production class vehicles while remaining 48 will take part with professional class vehicles, the Programme Organizer Rehan Qureshi informed adding that the rally is being organized in joint collaboration with Sindh sports and Youth Affairs Development Department, Pakistan Rangers and District Administration Tharparkar.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho presided over a meeting with all stakeholders and finalized the arrangements of organizing the rally in successful manner.

While establishing a district control room to monitor the activities of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of all concerned departments to play their vital role in making the rally a successful event of the district.

The SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi informed that effective strategy has been chalked out to ensure security during the rally while the District Health Officer Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain also briefed the arrangements which made by the health department including availability of ambulances.