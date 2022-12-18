Organizing weightlifting at grass roots level appreciable: Nooh Dastgir Butt

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Organizing weightlifting competitions at the grass roots level under the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) and Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) is highly appreciable as it will not only provide opportunities to participate in competitions but will also polish young players for mega sports events.

This was expressed by Nooh Dastgir Butt as the chief guest at the Weightlifting National League held here at Women Sports Complex, Old Campus, Punjab University on Sunday.

More than 3,000 youth aged 15 to 25 years participated in weightlifting trials of various weight categories at 25 locations across the country under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The successful players in the trials were given the opportunity to participate in provincial leagues followed by providing coaching in training camps equipped with international standard facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that two teams from each province are participating in the National Leagues in different weight categories from all over the country.

Under PMYP, opportunities are being provided to the youth who are interested in weightlifting so that they can make Pakistan proud at the domestic and foreign level.

Adnan Abdul Jabbar, who is also an Olympic Gold medalist is the Coordinator of the Weightlifting National League on behalf of the University of Punjab, thanked Dr. Zafar Butt, Director Sports, University of Panjab for appointing him as the coordinator for conducting the Weightlifting National League. He said that Talent Hunt Youth Sports League was a great project for motivating youngsters to take part in the sports of their interest.

Former Olympian Mian Azam, Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist Mr. Abdul Ghafoor, internationally renowned figure Zubair Yousuf Butt, Imran Butt, Prof. Khizar Hayat Raja, Najam-ul-Saeed, Anjum Rohail Butt, Muhammad Zahid, Haider Ali, Nadeem Rafique, Jawad Sarwar, Kashif Butt and others are among the referees of the League.

Director/ In-charge Sports HEC, Directors Sports from the organizing higher education institutions, Asian Weightlifting Bronze Medalist and South Asian Games Gold Medalist Ghulam Dastgir Butt were also present.