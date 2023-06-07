UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowerment policies of chief organizer Chaudhry Sarwar. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

The main target of the fifth generation hybrid war is the Pakistani youth, the patriotic Pakistanis are ready to resist all the plots of the enemy. Secretary Information Central Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 June, 2023) Muslim League Q is playing a practical role for youth empowerment. These views were expressed by Secretary Information Muslim League Q Central Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan in an ongoing press release.

He said that a youth conference organized by Pakistan Muslim League Q is being held on June 11, 2023 He said that organizing the youth conference on behalf of Muslim League is a reflection of the youth empowerment policies of the chief organizer Chaudhry Sarwar.

He further said that the biggest target of the fifth generation hybrid war is Pakistani youth, patriotic Pakistanis are ready to resist all the plots of the enemy.

