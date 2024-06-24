Open Menu

ORIC To Organise Seminar

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration

with the Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering will organise a seminar on ‘Additive Manufacturing of Biomaterials’ on Tuesday.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, University of Central Michigan, USA, Dr Wasim Haider and others will attend the seminar.

