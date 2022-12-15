Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Punjab University (PU) Prof. Dr. Ghulam Moeenuddin Nizami has said that the Oriental College has been promoting language, literature and culture for the past 152 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Punjab University (PU) Prof. Dr. Ghulam Moeenuddin Nizami has said that the Oriental College has been promoting language, literature and culture for the past 152 years.

Speaking at the two-day 8th international conference on "Contemporary Trends in Linguistics" at school of Biochemistry and Biotechnology's Auditorium here on Wednesday, he said the department of linguistics was very important in the promotion of regional and other languages.

The conference has been arranged by Punjab University Institute of Languages and Linguistics (ILL).

PU Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Ghulam Moeen Uddin Nizami, President of the Linguistics Association of Pakistan Dr Ghulam Raza, ILL In-charge Dr Maria Isabel Maldonado Garcia, researchers, faculty members and students participated in the conference.

He said creating new knowledge and promoting research culture is Primary responsibility of the universities.

Dr. Nizami said steps are being taken to start various programs to promote languages, adding that participation of such a large number of linguistic scientists in the conference is commendable for which Dr.

Maria and her team deserve appreciation.

Throwing light on the history of the conference, Dr Ghulam Raza said that it is a matter of honor to hold the conference for the second time in Punjab University.

He said that Lahore has great traditions of highlighting importance of linguistic subjects. He said that promoting knowledge of languages, learning about new ideas and modern trends is the need of the hour.

Dr Maria Maldonado said hosting the conference is a memorable moment for her. She said that in the two-day conference, researchers of national and international fame from Pakistan, including USA, Georgia, Malaysia and Hong Kong, would share their experiences and ideas on linguistics.

She said that the Diploma in Translation Studies has also been launched in the institute, while MPhil program would also be offered from the next year.

She said purpose of organizing the conference is to make the students aware of the opinions of eminent researchers on new developments in the subject.