Orientation 2024 Held At RLKU
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The education is the true beacon of light for the students who are really seeking the right path to reach their destination.
Rashid Latif Khan University (RLKU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rashid Latif Khan and CEO Sabahat Khan expressed these remarks during an orientation of the students for the year 2024.
The event was held to project a soft and better image to the students to gain and promote quality education in the RLKU. The university hosted a reception in honor of more than 800 new students of Fall 2024 session.
Dr. Rukhsana Kausar gave the opening speech and welcomed the distinguished guests including the students.
Speaking on this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that the syllabus of the RLKU has been prepared in accordance with modern understanding features and requirements of international standards.
CEO of the university Sabahat Khan highlighted the ethical values of the university.
She said that each and every student of RLKU is paying special attention to moral education.
On this occasion, new students were registered and sworn-in regarding following the ethical code. The orientation ceremony was attended by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director Marketing Zalekha Khan, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, students and their parents.
At the end of the ceremony, souvenirs were also presented to the distinguished guests.
Dr. Shahid Munir participated in the event as a chief guest. Expressing his views, he emphasised the need to adopt scientific tools to go on modern research methods. He advised student and teachers that research is the key solution in modern times to summit the knowledge limits. He highlighted the significance of educational institutions to conquer both ethical and technological sectors by their hardworking and endeavour.
