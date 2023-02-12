Orientation ceremony for post graduates trainees held at WMDCR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :An Orientation ceremony for post graduate trainees in eight departments recognized by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan was held at Watim Medical and Dental College on Sunday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Lahore, Major General (Retired) Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam was the chief guest of the event, said a press release.

Major General (retd) Professor Dr. Mazhar Ishaq, Counsellor of CPSP, Dean of WMDCR Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasheed Mian, Principal of Margallah Dental College, Directors of Watim Medical and Dental College, Principals, dignitaries and other senior faculty members also graced the occasion.

The event was held in the main auditorium of the college.

The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Imran Aftab. More than 50 postgraduate students participated in this event. Dr. Bilal Habib recited the verses from Holy Quran and Dr. Madiha Ali recited Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him). After which Fateha and condolence prayers were offered for the souls of the Muslim brethren who died in the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Principal Watim Dental College, Prof. Dr. Mohtada Hassan welcomed the new postgraduate students and wished them all the best in the new journey of their professional life.

Maj Gen (R) Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ishaq gave a detailed overview of the academic honors, national services and international achievements of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Pakistan.

The supervisors of various departments highlighted the structured training programs of their respective departments through comprehensive presentations. Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasheed Mian , Col (Rtd) Prof. Dr Idris Farooq Butt, Prof. Dr Tehmina Qamar, Brigadier (Rtd) Prof. Dr Gulzar Bukhari, Dr. Zara Afrin, Dr. Amara Afrin and Dr. Adnan Bashir introduced their respective departments.

Chairman and Dean Professor Abdul Rasheed Mian enlightened the audience about the efforts and future ambitions of Watim's management and directors. He also announced the steps to be taken in connection with the establishment of Watim International University and Watim Law College in the near future.

Chief Guest Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam encouraged the new trainees and urged them to spend their time in fruitful academic activities during their post-graduation.

He also spoke about the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between academic and extracurricular activities.

The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Maj Gen (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed, Principal of Watim Medical College after which souvenirs and honorary shields were presented to the distinguished guests.