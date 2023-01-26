UrduPoint.com

Orientation Day For Newly Admitted BS Program Students Held At GCU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Orientation day for newly admitted BS program students held at GCU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The orientation day was organized at Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad on Thursday.

Introductory sessions were held in the historical assembly for the students of the 4th batch of 4-year BS programme.

On this occasion, the students were informed about the rules and regulations, semester system, examination system, academic Calendar, scholarship, sports and other facilities along with showing a documentary film about the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif welcomed the new students and said that they will be provided with an education-friendly environment in GC University.

Later, all the students were shown the classrooms, laboratory, library, admin block, mosque and common room in the university.

