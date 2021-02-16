UrduPoint.com
Orientation Day Held For MBBS Students

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

The orientation day was held for newly admitted batch of MBBS Degree at Bilawal Medical College, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The orientation day was held for newly admitted batch of MBBS Degree at Bilawal Medical College, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the vice chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr.

Bikha Ram Devrajani while addressing the ceremony informed the newly admitted students about the history of LUMHS and introduced the faculty members of Bilawal Medical College.

The vice principal of the college Prof. Afzal Junejo accorded a warm welcome to the new batch of MBBS. Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Fateh Muhammad Abbasi, entry test coordinator Dr. Asif Gulzar, Azizullah Kehar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Dayo. Dr. Sajjan Halepoto and others were also present on the occasion.

