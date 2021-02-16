Orientation day held for MBBS students

The orientation day was held for newly admitted batch of MBBS Degree at Bilawal Medical College, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday

According to a press release, the vice chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr.

Bikha Ram Devrajani while addressing the ceremony informed the newly admitted students about the history of LUMHS and introduced the faculty members of Bilawal Medical College.

The vice principal of the college Prof. Afzal Junejo accorded a warm welcome to the new batch of MBBS. Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Fateh Muhammad Abbasi, entry test coordinator Dr. Asif Gulzar, Azizullah Kehar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Dayo. Dr. Sajjan Halepoto and others were also present on the occasion.