UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orientation Day Held In LUMHS Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Orientation Day held in LUMHS Jamshoro

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani has called upon the students to pay full attention towards their studies with dedication and devotion so that could play pivotal role in meeting out challenges of the health sector of the countr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani has called upon the students to pay full attention towards their studies with dedication and devotion so that could play pivotal role in meeting out challenges of the health sector of the country.

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences is one of the best higher learning institutions of the country which has been engaged in building the future of the youth through research activities, the Vice Chancellor said while addressing at the "Day One Ceremony/ Orientation Day" of the students selected for admission in the courses of MBBS & BDS session 2019-2020.

The newly admitted students are lucky enough that not only the dreams of their parents are becoming reality but it is also their good fortune that they are now part of an institution which is ISO-9001-2008 certified, he said and added, the graduates of this University are already working in renowned institutions all over the world and had proven their worth.

He said though it is not an easy task to become a good doctor as it require a lot of labor, devotion, dedication and more over a good human being with full of sympathetic attitudes and feeling the pain of suffering of patients being treated by them. One cannot construct a sky scraper without proper foundation, likewise without deep roots and proper grip over subjects of basic medical sciences in the initial years of medical education a good doctor will be merely a pie in the sky, he added.

The Vice Chancellor mentioned that the relationships which develop in the university with faculty, staff, and students will help the newly admitted students to build their career.

Related Topics

World Education Doctor Jamshoro All Best

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

19 minutes ago

PCB chairman to meet BCB Chairman in UAE

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Saudi Minister of Islamic Aff ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company reinforces commitme ..

26 minutes ago

British Open Junior medalists honored with cash in ..

24 seconds ago

Bismah, Muneeba steer PCB Challengers to eight-wic ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.