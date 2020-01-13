Orientation Day held in LUMHS Jamshoro

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani has called upon the students to pay full attention towards their studies with dedication and devotion so that could play pivotal role in meeting out challenges of the health sector of the countr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani has called upon the students to pay full attention towards their studies with dedication and devotion so that could play pivotal role in meeting out challenges of the health sector of the country.

The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences is one of the best higher learning institutions of the country which has been engaged in building the future of the youth through research activities, the Vice Chancellor said while addressing at the "Day One Ceremony/ Orientation Day" of the students selected for admission in the courses of MBBS & BDS session 2019-2020.

The newly admitted students are lucky enough that not only the dreams of their parents are becoming reality but it is also their good fortune that they are now part of an institution which is ISO-9001-2008 certified, he said and added, the graduates of this University are already working in renowned institutions all over the world and had proven their worth.

He said though it is not an easy task to become a good doctor as it require a lot of labor, devotion, dedication and more over a good human being with full of sympathetic attitudes and feeling the pain of suffering of patients being treated by them. One cannot construct a sky scraper without proper foundation, likewise without deep roots and proper grip over subjects of basic medical sciences in the initial years of medical education a good doctor will be merely a pie in the sky, he added.

The Vice Chancellor mentioned that the relationships which develop in the university with faculty, staff, and students will help the newly admitted students to build their career.