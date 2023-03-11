UrduPoint.com

Orientation Session For ACs Of Malakand Division Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Orientation session for ACs of Malakand Division held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day orientation session on providing technical knowledge to Assistant Commissioners of districts of Malakand division as Principal Accounting Officer was held in Saidu Sharif, Swat on Saturday.

On the first day of the session, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan addressed as the chief guest.

The session was organized by the Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with technical support from the Sub-National Governance Program and financial assistance from the UK's Foreign, Common Wealth and Development Office. The purpose of the awareness session was to equip Assistant Commissioners with the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their duties effectively under the new local government system.

Commissioner Shahidullah Khan appreciated the SNG program of Oxford Policy Management for organizing the session for the Assistant Commissioners of the division.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of enhancing the quality of governance and improving service delivery to strengthen the government institutions.

During the session, the participants were informed that the Sub-National Governance Program works to provide technical assistance to the government in implementing policies and reforms at the provincial and local levels.

The program aims to strengthen democracy, promote economic growth and reduce poverty through governance reforms and improve the service delivery. The technical orientation session is an important step towards achieving the objectives of the SNG program which will help in effectively performing its duties under the new local government system in Malakand Division.

