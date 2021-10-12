UrduPoint.com

Orientation Session For D-Pharmacy Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Orientation session for D-Pharmacy students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Unhealthy lifestyle and climate changes have increased burden of diseases, which is hampering human development and economic growth in our country.

This was stated ny University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan while addressing an orientation session for the students of first semester of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) here on Tuesday.

He said that irrational use of medicines on the recommendation of quacks was aggravating the issue at the national level. He said people were reluctant to adopt a healthy lifestyle including workout and balanced food.

