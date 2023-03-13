Orientation session for elected representatives held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) ::A technical orientation session on planning & budgeting of elected representatives of district Dir Lower and Bajaur was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir in Timargarah here on Monday.

The orientation session was attended by 33 participants, which included representations from women and minorities of local government.

Participants were oriented on their role under the new local government system, especially in the planning budget-making process and its execution.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the SNG team for arranging the useful session and selecting Dir Lower district for this activity.

He desired that a similar detailed orientation session be arranged for all elected members.