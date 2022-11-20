UrduPoint.com

Orientation Session For 'Kids WeekEnd Tech Camp' Held At Software Technology Park Konodas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Orientation Session for 'Kids WeekEnd Tech Camp' held at Software Technology Park Konodas

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Orientation Session for kids WeekEnd Tech Camp was held at Software Technology Park Konodas.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement said that purpose of this 2 month long weekend camp was to develop interest of younger lot of the region in Robotics- the future of AI.

He said that they'll learn from the best instructors yielding the best outcome one could expect.

He said, "We are firm believers that the right to education and learning is a right of all without any distinction between the haves and the have-nots.

" He said in this regard, we would be covering all the expenses associated with this programme for 20 bright minds from Burmus Orphanage.

Chief Secretary GB said that they'll be part of this camp for 2 months without worrying about anything at all. He added that our resolve was not to let anything come in the way of the education of a child and we'll take all the steps to make sure that education was a right and not a privilege.

