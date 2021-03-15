Orientation session for newly inducted 76 traffic wardens held

An orientation session for newly inducted 76 Professional Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) held here on Monday for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :An orientation session for newly inducted 76 Professional Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) held here on Monday for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of provincial metropolis.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat accompanied by Director IT Ashfaq Ahmed congratulated all the 76 PSIs who would perform their duties as traffic wardens and briefed them about ways and means adopted for implementation of traffic laws on the roads.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO said that they have assigned responsibilities for controlling the traffic and directed them to keep vigilant eyes on those violating the basic principles during travel.

He directed them to perform their duties with honesty and evolve them in IT reforms being adopted by Traffic Police for making every roadrunner law followers in real sense.