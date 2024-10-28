Orientation Session Held At Anmbala College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Government Anmbala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, hosted an orientation
session for students of BS degree programme here on Monday.
Professor Dr Iram Iqbal, BS Programme Coordinator, delivered a comprehensive
presentation on the programme’s rules and regulations.
Discipline In charge Professor Asif Nazir briefed students on college regulations.
The session’s chief guest, Principal Professor Dr Raja Muhammad Azhar Abbas
welcomed the students.
He assured the students of a supportive learning environment and encouraged them to respect
their teachers and stay focused on their education.
