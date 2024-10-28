Orientation Session held at Anmbala College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Government Anmbala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, hosted an orientation

session for students of BS degree programme here on Monday.

Professor Dr Iram Iqbal, BS Programme Coordinator, delivered a comprehensive

presentation on the programme’s rules and regulations.

Discipline In charge Professor Asif Nazir briefed students on college regulations.

The session’s chief guest, Principal Professor Dr Raja Muhammad Azhar Abbas

welcomed the students.

He assured the students of a supportive learning environment and encouraged them to respect

their teachers and stay focused on their education.