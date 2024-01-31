Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Orientation session held at Taimargara for security In charges of polling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police here Wednesday arranged an orientation session in Police Lines Taimargara for security In charge of polling stations regarding the peaceful holding of elections.

The session was attended by security In charges of polling stations including the Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters and line officers.

Master trainers briefed the attendants about their duties, election preparations, security arrangements and measures taken to hold elections in a fair and transparent manner.

Security In charges were also informed about their duties and the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

More Stories From Pakistan