Orientation Session Held For Members Of Planning Teams Of Tehsil Local Governments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), under the GIZ-PLG Project titled “Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through PDP by TLGs in KP,” has officially launched activities from Tehsil Local Government (TLG) Paharpur in district Dera Ismail Khan.
In this regard, the first session for the Planning Team of TLG Paharpur focused on various areas.
The program aims to build the capacity of City and Tehsil Local Governments to formulate SDG-oriented Medium-Term Development plans and digitize these plans across city D.
I. Khan, as well as the tehsils of Paharpur, Daraban, and Paroa.
The session was attended by Makhdoom Altaf, Chairman TLG Paharpur, Ms. Sohni Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Arslan Mahmood, Planning Officer D.I. Khan; and other Planning Team members.
The active participation of the relevant officials and enthusiasm demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusive and sustainable planning.
According to district administration, the initiative represents a significant milestone in integrating SDGs into the planning and development framework of TLG Paharpur, district D.I. Khan.
