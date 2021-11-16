Orientation session held to give awareness on Green Campus initiative of Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The awareness campaign about Green Campus Project is underway at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). The eighth orientation session was held at the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Following the vision of Vice-Chancellor Engr prof Dr Athar Mahboob, the Director Green Campus Program Dr Aabid Rasheed Gill briefed the faculty about the significance of the program for the university.

He requested the faculty members and students to optimize the use of energy, water, paper, and plastic in carrying out day to day activities of the campus.

Dr Muhammad Ammar Khan, Head of Food Wastage Control (GCP) also addressed the faculty. He highlighted the significance of food saving and intends to make all food points of IUB a green food point. Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Muhammad Khalid Mansoor gave useful suggestions to accomplish the project.