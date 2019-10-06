Orientation session held to improve legislation process in KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Suggestions were made for amendment to improve the legislation process in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly during an orientation session to the provincial assembly's Procedure and Conduct of Business for Rules in improving the legislation progression.

The united Rural Development Organization (URDO) arranged a session with the journalists in this regard.

During the session, it was pointed out that KP's Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules, which was first time outlined in 1973 and last time in 1988, in which only total 10 amendments have been made so far while the last amendment was made in the year 2015.

It was highlighted that for the purpose to improve the procedure more amendments should be prioritized for the development.

The Executive Director of URDO Zahir Khattak said that his organization had forwarded 108 recommendations to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly through the Provincial Governance Support Group for introducing amendments to the rules and business.

It was mentioned that the provincial assembly 11 standing committees had failed to arrange even a single meeting in a year.

Rao Akram Khurram, Advocate while sharing the proposed amendments and suggestions said that it was need of the hour to improve the procedure so that the proceeding of the provincial legislature could be brought on a par with the modern democratic world.

He said some definitions need clarify for easy access of the law makers as well as public.

First of all the process of election of speaker should be made easy as in present rules outgoing speaker has to preside over the election process and in case of tie, his/her vote would be decisive even if not elected member at the time.

For communication to members about early call of setting, it should be intimated through announcement on all the communication mediums such as radio, tv, websites and by sending SMS and by sending emails at authentic email addresses.

During the session another amendment were suggested that the speaker should ascertain quorum at the commencement of each setting and at a time of voting on bills and resolutions.

The speaker would ascertain from minister whether any undertaking, statement, promise or commitment made on the floor of the House is government assurance. In the rules of business, the word chairman should be replaced with chairperson for the panel of chairmen.

Working days of the session or setting should also be defined along with timing as sometimes a setting last just for a few minutes.

The suggestion also include increasing the time of a question on the agenda and limiting supplementary question over a question raised on the floor of the House. It was also suggested that privilege committee meeting should be convened within a week and its report should be submitted with a month.