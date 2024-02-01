Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held

Open Menu

Sungi Development Foundation and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Thursday jointly organized a training workshop for journalists and observers on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections in 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Sungi Development Foundation and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Thursday jointly organized a training workshop for journalists and observers on the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections in 2024.

Addressing the session, Regional Election Commissioner, Zulfiqar Ahmed emphasized media personnel and Election observers inclusiveness and neutrality, stating that the Code of Conduct aimed to ensure free and fair elections through collaboration with stakeholders.

He further said that during the election campaign, media content on print, electronic, and digital platforms should avoid expressing opinions prejudicial to Pakistan's ideology, sovereignty, security, public order, or the integrity of the judiciary.

Regional Coordinator of Sungi Development Foundation Shahid Aziz said that FAFEN is the first-ever network of civil society in Pakistan dedicated to strengthening democracy through observation and oversight of electoral, parliamentary, and governance processes.

He said that FAFEN was currently observing the general elections in 2024, and its long-term observers were actively involved in monitoring various stages of the electoral process in the 266 Constituencies of the National Assembly.

On the day of the general elections, FAFEN was appointing over 6,000 impartial, non-political, and trained observers to observe the entire electoral process, including the counting process, after the polling concludes, Shaid Aziz added.

