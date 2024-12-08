Open Menu

Orientation Session On Performance Quantification Scheme Held At Abbottabad District Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Orientation session on performance quantification scheme held at Abbottabad district court

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) An orientation session on the newly introduced Performance Quantification Scheme was held at the District Court, Abbottabad. The session aimed to guide focal persons on the proper compilation of data using the newly developed proforma.

Presiding over the session, the district and sessions Judge highlighted the critical role of accurate data in facilitating informed decision-making within the judicial system. He termed it a "cornerstone for ensuring efficiency and transparency" in judicial processes.

During the session, participants were briefed on the features and usage of the new proforma. They also took part in interactive discussions, offering valuable suggestions to improve its implementation.

The feedback collected from the participants will be compiled and forwarded to the Peshawar High Court for review. The initiative is seen as a step towards enhancing the effectiveness of judicial performance assessment and ensuring a more data-driven approach in court operations.

