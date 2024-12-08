- Home
- Pakistan
- Orientation session on performance quantification scheme held at Abbottabad district court
Orientation Session On Performance Quantification Scheme Held At Abbottabad District Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) An orientation session on the newly introduced Performance Quantification Scheme was held at the District Court, Abbottabad. The session aimed to guide focal persons on the proper compilation of data using the newly developed proforma.
Presiding over the session, the district and sessions Judge highlighted the critical role of accurate data in facilitating informed decision-making within the judicial system. He termed it a "cornerstone for ensuring efficiency and transparency" in judicial processes.
During the session, participants were briefed on the features and usage of the new proforma. They also took part in interactive discussions, offering valuable suggestions to improve its implementation.
The feedback collected from the participants will be compiled and forwarded to the Peshawar High Court for review. The initiative is seen as a step towards enhancing the effectiveness of judicial performance assessment and ensuring a more data-driven approach in court operations.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son found dead in New Afzalabad Haripur12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, NA staff condole with NA speaker on sister's demise12 minutes ago
-
CII chairman declares altering defined gender un-Islamic, calls for medical interventions for inters ..12 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to solve people's problems: minister22 minutes ago
-
Founder of PTI has no future: Attaullah Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan: A historic gem of Islamic heritage, a growing partner for Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Maulana condoles demise of NA speaker's sister42 minutes ago
-
From Algebra to Astronomy: Uzbek pioneering scientists shaped global knowledge42 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing buddhist stupas for economic gains42 minutes ago
-
8 more booked over false posts on social media52 minutes ago
-
CM, Italian delegation discuss trade, education, culture52 minutes ago
-
Cold winds forecast for Sindh52 minutes ago