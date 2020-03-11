Orientation session on sub-national governance held

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : An orientation session on sub-national governance-II in was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan.

District officers of line departments also participated in the event wherein representative from Oxford Policy Management with financial support of DFID oriented the audience on various aspects of financial planning, budgeting, management and control.

The forum was also oriented regarding their role in the forthcoming system for financial management and room for improvement.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked the team for sparing time to orient officers of the district and stressed upon the participants to extend every possible cooperation to achieve the very objective of the program.