UrduPoint.com

Orientation Sessions On HEC Funded Scholarships Held At Turbat University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Orientation sessions on HEC funded scholarships held at Turbat University

The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, on Wednesday organized orientation sessions on HEC funded scholarship 'Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan & FATA Batch-V' at UoT's main campus and Faculty of Legal Education.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, on Wednesday organized orientation sessions on HEC funded scholarship 'Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan & FATA Batch-V' at UoT's main campus and Faculty of Legal Education.

According to a statement issued by UoT, the students from different departments and affiliated colleges of the varsity attended the sessions.

Bahram Jan, Senior Project Manager HRD Division briefed the audience regarding various aspects of the scholarship in detail. He said that scholarships would be awarded to those domiciled in Balochistan and FATA, for Undergraduate and Postgraduate studies in different national and international universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Changiz Ahmed, Assistant Professor, and focal person of the event requested the HEC official to revisit the 'no third division' condition in entire career for award of scholarship for higher studies and faculty appointment at university level, and the upper age limit (35 years) set for PhD Scholarships in Law.

Bahram Jan assured to convey the issues to the policy makers. Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Ijaz Ahmed, Director Public Relations, Meer Bahad Baloch, Protocol Officer, faculty members, and heads and teachers of different affiliated colleges were present on occasion.

Later, the HEC officials called upon Prof. Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-vice Chancellor at his office. He thanked the HEC officials for visiting the university and conducting such useful sessions.

Related Topics

Balochistan FATA Education Turbat HEC Event From

Recent Stories

RUDA allots 700 kanals land for Journalist Colony ..

RUDA allots 700 kanals land for Journalist Colony Phase II

1 minute ago
 Five proclaimed offenders held in Mastung

Five proclaimed offenders held in Mastung

1 minute ago
 US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. Officials to Provide ..

US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. Officials to Provide Information on COVID-19 Origi ..

1 minute ago
 Hungary Planning to Negotiate LNG Supplies With Qa ..

Hungary Planning to Negotiate LNG Supplies With Qatar Within 3 Years - Foreign M ..

1 minute ago
 8 gamblers arrested; 51 professional beggars round ..

8 gamblers arrested; 51 professional beggars rounded up

7 minutes ago
 Directorate to make intra-district transfers of SS ..

Directorate to make intra-district transfers of SSTs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.