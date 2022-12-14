Orientation sessions on HEC funded scholarships held at Turbat University

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, on Wednesday organized orientation sessions on HEC funded scholarship 'Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan & FATA Batch-V' at UoT's main campus and Faculty of Legal Education.

According to a statement issued by UoT, the students from different departments and affiliated colleges of the varsity attended the sessions.

Bahram Jan, Senior Project Manager HRD Division briefed the audience regarding various aspects of the scholarship in detail. He said that scholarships would be awarded to those domiciled in Balochistan and FATA, for Undergraduate and Postgraduate studies in different national and international universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Changiz Ahmed, Assistant Professor, and focal person of the event requested the HEC official to revisit the 'no third division' condition in entire career for award of scholarship for higher studies and faculty appointment at university level, and the upper age limit (35 years) set for PhD Scholarships in Law.

Bahram Jan assured to convey the issues to the policy makers. Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Ijaz Ahmed, Director Public Relations, Meer Bahad Baloch, Protocol Officer, faculty members, and heads and teachers of different affiliated colleges were present on occasion.

Later, the HEC officials called upon Prof. Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-vice Chancellor at his office. He thanked the HEC officials for visiting the university and conducting such useful sessions.