Orientation training on Salt Iodization held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) and Nutrition International organized a two-day orientation training related to Salt Iodization.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the officers of BFA and salt processors attended the orientation training.

Dr.Fatima Saad and Dr.

Mehmood Khan of USI Program informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongoing Universal Salt Iodization Program of Nutrition International in this regard.

On the final day, Secretary Food Department Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordinator National Fortification Alliance Dr. Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.