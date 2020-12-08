Orientation workshop on PEI held for representatives of various departments held

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in collaboration with United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Tuesday conducted a day long orientation session to capacitate the pool of various partners with programmatic knowledge and communication skills for their improved role in shaping public opinion around polio vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in collaboration with United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Tuesday conducted a day long orientation session to capacitate the pool of various partners with programmatic knowledge and communication skills for their improved role in shaping public opinion around polio vaccine.

Additional Secretary Health Polio and Coordinator and Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team lead N Stop Dr Ijaz Shah, WHO Team Lead, Dr Gedi, Team Lead UNICEF Dr Andrew, Communication team UNICEF, Senior journalist and editor Independent news, Haroon Rashid, leading pediatricians, members Public Health Association, education department, information department and sports associations were present on the occasion.

Coordinator Abdul Basit in opening remarks welcomed all participants, saying that it is important that correct and authentic information is disseminated effectively through media and hoped that participants will learn the skills required for effective handling of media during the training.

He said it is important to establish effective liaison with community and media and provide fact-based PEI related information to journalists. He urged participants to own this national cause and proactively engage media for building confidence and trust of public in vaccination.

Provincial polio eradication officer WHO, Dr Waheed Kamran oriented participants about poliomyelitis, types and virus strains, vaccine safety & efficacy, repeated vaccination and requisites for certification of the last endemic region.

He spoke about history of the disease, types of polio vaccine and need for repeated doses for eradication of the crippling disease from the region.

Dr Waheed explained in detail types of polio vaccines, OPV and IPV and how does polio spread, its prevention and updated status of polio cases in the country and the last endemic region of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said certain conditions such as competition from other enteroviruses (non-polio enteroviruses), frequent diarrhoea and malnutrition limit the efficacy of OPV in developing countries.

Technical Focal Person EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah in his presentation shared global, national and regional polio updates, informed about National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) 2020 operational & communication priorities, national, provincial and district structures that were supporting and executing the polio eradication programme.

He also discussed key challenges for the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) with specific focus on southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that virus is circulating in the region and is hitting unvaccinated children.

Editor Independent urdu and senior journalist, Haroon Rashid, while taking session on media handling techniques, discussed various tools and tips for effective communication with masses through media.

Haroon Rashid informed participants about media tools like press release, brief/conferences, interviews, talkshows and social media.

He emphasized the need for preparedness, to be concise and confident during discussion with media and informed participants about the core elements of press release.

Importance of preparation before speaking with media and how ambush questions could be dealt with. Minimum number of spokespersons required for press brief/conference unless technical questions are expected which requires subject/area specialists.

Communication for Development Officer UNICEF, Ejazur Rehman oriented the participants on community engagement strategy, public communication and role of partners in PEI.

Later, Additional Secretary Health (polio) Abdul Basit distributed certificates in the participants.