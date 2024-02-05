Original CNIC Mandatory For Casting Vote: ECP
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
He Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast a vote on Election Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast a vote on Election Day.
The ECP in a message said no person would be allowed to cast his vote at the polling station without having original CNIC.
No other document including a copy of CNIC, passport and driving license would be acceptable for casting a vote.
The commission further said anyone having an expired CNIC can cast his/her vote.
