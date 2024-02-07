Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast vote on the election day.

The ECP, in a message, said no person would be allowed to cast his vote at the polling station without having original CNIC.

No other document including a copy of CNIC, passport and driving license would be acceptable for casting a vote.

The commission further said anyone having an expired CNIC can cast his/her votes.