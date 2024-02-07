Original CNIC Mandatory For Casting Vote: ECP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast vote on the election day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to cast vote on the election day.
The ECP, in a message, said no person would be allowed to cast his vote at the polling station without having original CNIC.
No other document including a copy of CNIC, passport and driving license would be acceptable for casting a vote.
The commission further said anyone having an expired CNIC can cast his/her votes.
Recent Stories
Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling
Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..
Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagnostic center, police ..2 minutes ago
-
Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-2542 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at police lines Qila Gujjar ..10 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO10 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information10 minutes ago
-
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point15 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections15 minutes ago
-
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division8 minutes ago
-
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region8 minutes ago