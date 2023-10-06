Open Menu

Ornamental Fish Released Into Lahore Zoo Waterfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

To promote tourism and attract tourists to Lahore Zoo, the Punjab Fisheries Department on Friday released ornamental fish into the waterfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) To promote tourism and attract tourists to Lahore Zoo, the Punjab Fisheries Department on Friday released ornamental fish into the waterfall.

Director Aqua Culture Dr. Muhammad Abid told APP that ornamental fishes had been released keeping in mind the interest of tourists, adding that Lahore Zoo is a beautiful entertainment place, liked by both children and adults.

Dr. Muhammad Abid further said that the colorful fish floating in the waterfall would be a source of interest for tourists and increase the vibrancy of the zoo. To control dengue in stagnant waters, stocking of tilapia fish is also being ensured regularly in Lahore Zoo, he added.

