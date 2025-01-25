Orphan children from Alkhidmat spend day at Dir Scouts Headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Orphan children from the Alkhidmat Foundation visited Dir Scouts Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) North, spending a memorable day with the officers and soldiers.

A statement from the Alkhidmat Foundation said on Saturday that during the visit, the children paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Monument, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

The FC’s well-trained contingent presented a salute to the young guests in their honor.

The visit also featured a weapons exhibition, where the children were briefed about the weapons and technical equipment used by FC North. The children expressed keen interest in the displayed arms and tools.

The young visitors thanked the Frontier Corps North and Dir Scouts' senior officials for organizing the event and expressed their desire for such visits to continue in the future.