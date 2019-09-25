Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

(@imziishan)

Inaugural ceremony of orphan complex was held at Jehlum. Ceremony held under the administration of Penny Appeal a charity organization.Adeem Younis co-head, foreign ambassador Jamins Kean and superstar Mehwish Hayat have attended the ceremony

Federal Minsiter Ali Hadir Zadi has attended the ceremony as Chief Guest. Senator Faisal Javed, Satara Ayaz, M Usman Kakar and others also attended the ceremony.The main objective of holding this program was to solve the problems of orphans and bring all stakeholders under one roof.