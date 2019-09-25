UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orphan Complex Inaugural Ceremony Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:08 PM

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

Inaugural ceremony of orphan complex was held at Jehlum. Ceremony held under the administration of Penny Appeal a charity organization.Adeem Younis co-head, foreign ambassador Jamins Kean and superstar Mehwish Hayat have attended the ceremony

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Inaugural ceremony of orphan complex was held at Jehlum. Ceremony held under the administration of Penny Appeal a charity organization.Adeem Younis co-head, foreign ambassador Jamins Kean and superstar Mehwish Hayat have attended the ceremony.

Federal Minsiter Ali Hadir Zadi has attended the ceremony as Chief Guest. Senator Faisal Javed, Satara Ayaz, M Usman Kakar and others also attended the ceremony.The main objective of holding this program was to solve the problems of orphans and bring all stakeholders under one roof.

Related Topics

Mehwish Hayat All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.