Orphan Complex Inaugural Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

Orphan complex inaugural ceremony held

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Inaugural ceremony of an orphan complex was held at JehlumCeremony was held under the auspices of Penny Appeal a charity organization working worldwide.Adeem Younis co-head, Ambassador of campaign James Caan and super star Mehwish Hayat attended the ceremony.

Federal Minsiter Ali Haider Zaidi also attended the ceremony as Chief Guest.Senator Faisal Javed, Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Usman Kakar and others also attended the ceremony.The main objective of holding this program was to solve the problems of orphans and bring all stakeholders under one roof.

