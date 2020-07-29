UrduPoint.com
Orphan Sherbat Seller Gets Cash Award For High Marks In Matric

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Orphan Sherbat seller gets cash award for high marks in matric

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq Wednesday presented a bouquet with a Rs 20,000 cash award to an orphan boy, on behalf of chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, for claiming 1050 marks in matriculation examinations despite working as a Sherbat seller to earn livelihood.

Commissioner met sixteen year old Huzaifa r/o Delhi gate Multan at his office and said he was happy to host such a talented youth who won recognition by the dint of his hard work, says an official release.

Huzaifa has proved excellence in education was not the sole property of any specific segment of society, commissioner said adding that Punjab government would support and facilitate Huzaifa in his pursuit for a bright future.

Elated and thankful to provincial government, Huzaifa pledged to continue studies with dedication and hard work to rise to the summit and bring fame to the country.

