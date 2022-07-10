Orphans responsibility of society: Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Ali Haider Gilani said on Sunday that the orphan children are the responsibility for society.

He stated this while paying visit to SOS village here on Eid occasion. Commissioner Amir Khattak also accompanying the minister.

Gilani said serving vulnerable segments of society was aim of his life. He said, to get participated everyone in the joyous occasion was Primary message of Eid ul Azha.

He later distributed gifts and clothes among the children, their families as well as staff of the organization.

Commissioner termed SOS village an exemplary organisation for helpless children. I feel perpetual happiness after coming in SOS village, he said .

Khatak said dependent children could be moved to right direction by giving them good education and upbringing.

He said he felt happy as children were surviving in good environment of the organization.